Report: Ex-Raiders HC Jon Gruden Mulling Legal Action vs. NFL, Roger Goodell

Jon Gruden reportedly "continues to mull his legal options" surrounding a potential lawsuit against the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell after ending his tenure as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

Gruden resigned from his position earlier this month after multiple emails to former Washington Football Team President Bruce Allen were leaked. Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal reported Gruden used a racial trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. Ken Belson and Katherine Rosman of the New York Times later reported Gruden used anti-gay and sexist language in emails while he was an employee of ESPN.

According to La Canfora, Gruden could have a "tortious interference case" while claiming the NFL influenced his removal. The league said it didn't leak the emails, but they surfaced at a time that would "inflict maximum damage to Gruden's career."

The emails were initially found during an investigation into the workplace culture of the Washington Football Team, but there was no written report or disclosure of other noteworthy evidence.

WFT owner Dan Snyder was accused of leaking Gruden's emails, but an attorney said those claims were "categorically false," according to Paulina Dedaj of Fox News.

Gruden was still owed about $40 million on his contract when he resigned, but the coach agreed to an undisclosed settlement with the Raiders, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

The next move could be a legal battle against the league.

"This is anything but over," a league source told La Canfora.