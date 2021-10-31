Eagles Trade Rumors: Fletcher Cox Unlikely to Be Dealt for Less Than High Draft Pick

AP Photo/David Becker

The Philadelphia Eagles have received trade inquiries for Fletcher Cox but are reportedly unlikely to move the veteran defensive tackle unless they get a high-round draft pick.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Eagles general manager Howie Roseman sees Cox as a veteran who can help the team beyond this season. Cox is under contract through the 2022 campaign.

The Eagles traded veterans Joe Flacco and Zach Ertz in recent weeks but are not having a "fire sale," per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

Cox expressed frustration at the Eagles' defensive scheme following last week's 33-22 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

“It’s honestly not what it’s been,” Cox told reporters. “Just gotta play what’s being called. When you’re so used to playing so aggressive the last however many years I’ve been playing, it’s just change. You can’t be as aggressive. You gotta play what’s being called.”

Cox has recorded just 11 tackles and one sack through the Eagles' first seven games. He's been called upon to handle more gap assignments this season than in years past, and it's resulted in him making a significantly smaller number of plays. Pro Football Focus has given him a grade of just 63.5 this season.

Despite the frustration, Cox has played his entire career with the Eagles and is building a Hall of Fame-level resume. The idea that the Eagles would give up Cox for anything beyond a high draft pick was always wishful thinking on the part of other teams.