Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Dolphins 'Open to Deal'; Texans 'Prepared to Keep' QB

It is looking increasingly unlikely that Deshaun Watson is traded before the Nov. 2 deadline.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Texans are prepared to keep Watson on their roster past the deadline despite interest from the Miami Dolphins. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Dolphins and Texans remain interested in a deal, but the complicated nature of Watson's legal situation makes completing a trade difficult.

Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits for alleged sexual assault and misconduct. Houston police are also investigating allegations against the Pro Bowl quarterback.

The lack of clarity surrounding Watson's future is the main impediment to a deal, as the Texans have steadfastly refused to trade him at a discount. Miami is currently seen as the only serious in-season suitor, though more teams could get in the mix if Watson's legal situation is settled in the offseason.

The Carolina Panthers have been mentioned regularly as another potential destination but are not expected to pursue a deal until the offseason. Watson has only waived his no-trade clause for the Dolphins to this point.

Miami head coach Brian Flores was evasive when speaking to reporters this week about the Watson trade rumors but did commit to Tua Tagovailoa for the remainder of the 2021 season.

"I think I've said this multiple times, 'Tua is our quarterback,'" Flores said. "I don't get into rumors, I don't get into speculation—Tua is our quarterback. ... I'm focused on our team; I'm focused on our quarterback, and that's Tua."

Holding onto Watson for the 2021 season and then trading him in the spring always seemed like the most prudent and likeliest scenario for Houston, but there had been increasing chatter about a move ahead of the deadline. Owner Cal McNair has been eager to end the saga, though he's left the final decision up to general manager Nick Caserio, who has been clear in his desire to get a franchise-changing haul for Watson.

Should Watson avoid legal trouble and settle his civil cases, his football future will be significantly clearer than it is at the moment. It's highly likely he is suspended under the NFL's personal conduct policy in 2022, but teams would be more open to a trade if they know exactly when they're getting Watson.