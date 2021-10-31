Report: DK Metcalf, Marshon Lattimore Fined for Scuffle in Seahawks vs. Saints Game

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore have each been fined for numerous altercations that occurred between the two during New Orleans' 13-10 win over Seattle last Monday, per ESPN's Mike Triplett.

Lattimore was fined $10,815, and Metcalf was fined $6,949.

"The two were shoving, grabbing at face masks and jawing at each other throughout the night while Lattimore shadowed Metcalf on most plays," Triplett noted.

Metcalf was never penalized for his actions. Lattimore was penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness on two occasions after pushing and swinging at the 6'4", 235-pound wideout.

However, replays showed that Metcalf made first contact for each scuffle leading to a penalty, shoving on the first one and grabbing Lattimore's face mask the second time around, per Triplett.

Saints head coach Sean Payton was not pleased with the officiating decisions regarding Lattimore and Metcalf, as he told reporters postgame.

"I got to be careful of how I word this, I didn't agree with all the calls that were made in the game," Payton said. "I did not think it was officiated well."

Lattimore was tasked with covering Metcalf for much of the night.

Metcalf got the best of Lattimore after catching an 84-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.

However, Metcalf was quiet after that catch, as Next Gen Stats showed:

New Orleans ultimately got the last laugh with the win to move to 4-2. Seattle dropped to 2-5.