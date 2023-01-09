Patriots HC Bill Belichick Announces Return for 2023 Season After Missing Playoffs

AP Photo/Steven Senne

Bill Belichick announced Monday that he will return in 2023 for his 24th season as head coach of the New England Patriots.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Belichick revealed his plans to reporters Monday, saying "the process will start today" as it relates to preparing for next season.

The Pats had a chance to earn a playoff berth Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, but New England fell 35-23, dropping its record to 8-9 on the season and causing it to miss the playoffs for only the fifth time in Belichick's historic tenure.

While 2022 didn't go the way he hoped, Belichick will continue a remarkable tenure in New England that includes six Super Bowl victories, nine AFC titles and 17 AFC East division championships.

No person owns more Super Bowl rings than Belichick, who earned an additional two with the New York Giants as their defensive coordinator in 1986 and 1990.

Belichick's Pats have gone 262-108 since he joined in 2000. He is the only head coach to lead a team to a perfect 16-0 regular-season record (2007) and also guided the Pats to 21 straight victories over the course of the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Belichick has coached in the NFL for 48 years, with 28 seasons coming as a head coach for the Cleveland Browns (1991-95) and Pats (2000-20). Under his guidance, the Pats posted winning seasons each year from 2001-19. Ex-Dallas Cowboys head coach Tom Landry stands as the only person to post more consecutive winning seasons (20).

In addition, Belichick's Pats made the playoffs 17 times between 2001 and 2019, winning the AFC East each year except 2002 and 2008, when the Pats lost the AFC East on tiebreakers.

No American professional sports franchise won a higher percentage of games than Belichick's Pats from 2000-19. He also holds a 31-13 career playoff record. The 70-year-old ranks third all-time in wins (298) behind only Hall of Famers Don Shula (328) and George Halas (319).

The Pats have proved to be a model of remarkable stability and success under Belichick, who is also the team's de facto general manager. His accomplishments stand out even more so in the salary cap era, which has forced leaguewide parity and makes it more difficult for successful teams to keep their cores together. Still, the Pats found a way to succeed year in and year out despite rotating players over two decades.

The 2020 season did not feature the same success as the others, as the Pats struggled to a 7-9 finish, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008. It was the Pats' first season since 1999 without six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

However, the Pats bounced back in 2021, going 10-7 and clinching a postseason berth behind a dominant run game and a stout defense as rookie quarterback Mac Jones called signals.

Belichick wasn't quite able to orchestrate a repeat this season, but he will look to ensure that the Patriots don't miss the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time in his Patriots tenure in 2023.