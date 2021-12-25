Rams' Andrew Whitworth Placed on COVID-19/Reserve List Ahead of Week 16 vs. Vikings

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list on Saturday. The Rams are scheduled to square off against the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The news is a blow to the Rams' hopes of securing a playoff spot Sunday. They need to beat the Vikings or for the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles to both lose to wrap up a spot in the postseason with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

The 40-year-old Whitworth has played 16 seasons in the NFL. His first 11 were with the Cincinnati Bengals before he signed as a free agent with the Rams in 2017.

Whitworth's first year in L.A. also marked the beginning of head coach Sean McVay's tenure. The left tackle helped the Rams finish as the NFL's No. 1 scoring team in 2017 and No. 2 offense in 2018. L.A. won the NFC Championship in that second year before falling to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

The Monroe, Louisiana, native is a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro.

Joseph Noteboom, the Rams' backup at left tackle, is also on the COVID-19/reserve list. Unless the 2018 third-round pick is activated before Sunday's game, the team will likely turn to guard David Edwards or backup guard Tremayne Anchrum Jr. to fill in on the blindside against a Minnesota Vikings pass rush that leads the league in sacks.