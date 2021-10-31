Bo Nix, No. 18 Auburn Upset Matt Corral, No. 10 Ole Miss 31-20 in SEC Action

Michael Chang/Getty Images

The No. 18 Auburn Tigers never trailed en route to beating the visiting No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels 31-20 on Saturday from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby paced the Tigers offense with 140 rushing yards and one touchdown, which led to a 13-3 first-quarter lead.

Tigers quarterback Bo Nix added a pair of rushing scores and found Jarquez Hunter for a nine-yard touchdown pass with 11 seconds left in the first half to help give Auburn a 28-17 halftime edge.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral accounted for 334 total yards (289 passing, 45 rushing) and added an 11-yard score on the ground, which cut the Auburn lead to 21-16.

The star signal-caller suffered an apparent left leg injury after avoiding a sack late in the first quarter. Rebels staff examined him in the medical tent before he was carted to the locker room.

He was out for roughly six minutes of game time spanning the first and second quarters but returned with 9:59 left in the first half.

The 6-2 Tigers (3-1 SEC) have won four of their last five. The 6-2 Rebels (3-2 SEC) saw their three-game win streak end.

Notable Performances

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral: 21-of-37, 289 passing yards, 1 INT; 10 carries, 45 rushing yards, 1 TD

Ole Miss WR Jahcour Pearson: 7 catches, 135 yards

Auburn QB Bo Nix: 22-of-30, 276 passing yards, 1 TD; 8 carries, 30 rushing yards, 2 TD

Auburn RB Tank Bigsby: 23 carries, 140 rushing yards, 1 TD; 2 catches, 10 receiving yards

What's Next?

Both teams will play Saturday.

Ole Miss will host Liberty in Oxford, Mississippi's Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Auburn will visit No. 14 Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station.

