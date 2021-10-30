Tyrann Mathieu on Criticism of Chiefs Fans: 'Obviously That Was a Mistake on My Part'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tyrann Mathieu regrets stating that the Kansas City Chiefs might have "one of the most toxic fan bases in all of sports."

The Chiefs safety apologized Saturday, telling reporters, "Obviously that was a mistake on my part." He added: "I haven't had the season I've wanted to have; I think as a team we could say the same. Frustration tends to build up."

Mathieu made his comments about the fanbase in a debate with linebacker Anthony Hitchens and fans on social media. It started with an Instagram post that asked fans to rank the worst moves made by general manager Brett Veach, one of which was the signing of Hitchens to a five-year, $45 million contract.

"All we did was go to 3 AFC champions games and 2 Super Bowls and 1 SB win .. in my first 3 years here so far," Hitchens wrote in a comment. "!!y'all fans will never be satisfied it's sad !!"

Mathieu added: "This might be one of the most toxic fan bases in all of sports."

Frustrations are boiling over since Kansas City is 3-4 and tied for last in the AFC West. It reached the Super Bowl in each of the last two seasons and won it during the 2019 season.

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has had an uncharacteristic season. He has completed a career-high 67.5 percent of his passes for 2,093 yards and 18 touchdowns, but he's also thrown nine interceptions, the second-most of his career. He tossed 12 picks in 2018, the same year he won the MVP award.

The Kansas City defense has also struggled. It has allowed the seventh-most passing yards (275.7) and sixth-most rushing yards (128.9) per game.

Despite the Chiefs' struggles, it's not time to hit the panic button just yet. The club has a talented roster and could easily turn things around.

Kansas City could begin trending upward as soon as Monday night with a win over the 2-5 New York Giants.

Tough competition looms, however, against the 7-1 Green Bay Packers, 5-2 Las Vegas Raiders and 5-1 Dallas Cowboys in Weeks 9-11. The Chiefs will also have to play the 4-2 Los Angeles Chargers and 5-2 Cincinnati Bengals down the stretch.