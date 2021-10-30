Giants' Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay out vs. Chiefs with Ankle, Knee Injuries

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay have been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs with ankle and knee injuries, respectively, per Dan Salomone of the team's website.

Barkley and Golladay have not played since a Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and are set to miss their third straight game.

The Giants decided against putting Barkley and Golladay on injured reserve, believing they'd be able to return within three weeks.

Both players suffered their injuries against Dallas. Barkley exited in the first quarter of that game after landing on the foot of Cowboys defensive back Jourdan Lewis, while Golladay didn't return after halftime due to his knee ailment.

Barkley's injury is an unfortunate one for the Giants as he was just starting to return to star form after missing most of the 2020 season with a torn ACL. In his last full game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, the 24-year-old totaled 126 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in a 27-21 win.

The 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year has 54 carries for 195 yards and two touchdowns in five games. He also has 14 catches for 130 yards and a score on 20 targets.

Golladay's injury is equally as disappointing for New York. The 27-year-old signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Giants in March after four seasons with the Detroit Lions. He was signed to be the team's top receiver alongside Sterling Shepard.

In five games this season, the Pro Bowler has 17 catches for 282 yards and no touchdowns on 29 targets.

In addition to Barkley and Golladay, linebackers Lorenzo Carter and Carter Coughlin and defensive back Nate Ebner are out with ankle injuries.

Shepard, Kadarius Toney and Kaden Smith are questionable with hamstring, ankle and knee injuries, respectively.

With Golladay and Barkley sidelined, Shepard and Toney have emerged as New York's leading receivers. Toney leads the Giants with 317 receiving yards on 23 catches, and Shepard ranks second with 299 yards and a touchdown on 28 catches.

The Giants enter Monday's game against the Chiefs fourth in the NFC East with a 2-5 record. With Kansas City sitting at 3-4 and coming off a 27-3 defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans, New York has a real shot at winning in Week 8.