Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Christian McCaffrey Not Part of Panthers-Texans Talks

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey reportedly wasn't included in the team's talks with the Houston Texans about a potential deal for quarterback Deshaun Watson ahead of Tuesday's 2021 NFL trade deadline.

Joe Person of The Athletic reported Saturday the Panthers did discuss Watson with the Texans this week, but they're "not expected" to make a serious push to complete the blockbuster before the deadline and McCaffrey was never involved.

The update comes after CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported earlier Saturday that Carolina owner David Tepper remained keen on trying to acquire Watson.

"League sources said the Panthers are willing to part with three high picks and All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a package for Watson," La Canfora wrote.

Along with Person, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk also reported the Panthers have "no plans" to resume their pursuit of Watson ahead of the deadline and "never offered or considered" offering McCaffery, who's on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, in the deal.

Watson's uncertain availability has likely complicated trade talks. He faces 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints from women who have said he sexual assaulted them or sexually harassed them during massage sessions. Two of the criminal complaints are from women who haven't filed lawsuits.

Watson hasn't been suspended or placed on the commissioner's exempt list by the NFL, meaning he's eligible to play.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday the league hadn't obtained enough information to take any action against Watson as the legal cases play out.

"Obviously, the police have been investigating, and we don't have access to all of that information at this point in time," Goodell told reporters. "We pride ourselves on not interfering in that and in being as cooperative as we can in order to get all the facts. I think that process is still ongoing."

The Texans have kept Watson on their active roster through the season's first seven games, but he's been declared inactive on game days while the team moved forward with Tyrod Taylor and Davis Mills to start games.

From a football perspective, the 26-year-old Clemson product has been one of the NFL's best quarterbacks since the Texans selected him in the first round of the 2017 draft. He ranks second among active QBs in career passer rating at 104.5 behind only the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (107.2).

The Miami Dolphins have also been linked to a potential trade for Watson, but there's been no suggestion a deal is imminent with three days until the deadline.

"Definitively that he's the quarterback barring no—I mean, there's a lot of things that, yeah, barring injury? Yeah," Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said Friday when asked whether Tua Tagovailoa would remain the team's starter for the rest of 2021.

Flores added: "I don't get into rumors. I don't get into speculation. Tua's our quarterback."

Barring a late twist, it appears Watson will remain with the Texans for the remainder of the campaign. Teams could then engage with Houston's front office in the offseason once there's more clarity on his status.