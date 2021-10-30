Report: Stephon Gilmore Activated off PUP, Will Make Panthers Debut vs. Falcons

AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Stephon Gilmore is set to make his Carolina Panthers debut Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Panthers are activating the four-time Pro Bowler from the physically unable to perform list. A lingering quad injury has kept him sidelined for the entirety of the 2021 season so far.

The Panthers acquired Gilmore on Oct. 6 from the New England Patriots for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. By going on the PUP list, he couldn't play until Week 7 at the earliest, but the team was clearly looking to fortify its secondary after Jaycee Horn underwent surgery for a broken foot.

Carolina is allowing the second-fewest passing yards (197.1 per game) in the league, but David Newton of ESPN noted the defense has allowed an opponent QBR of 69.8 percent in man coverage without Horn compared to 30.2 percent through the first three weeks.

At least early on, the Panthers may have to manage expectations with Gilmore. He hasn't played since the Patriots' Week 15 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 20, 2020. After a lengthy layoff like that, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year may have to assume a slightly lesser role than he's used to right out of the gate.

But getting Gilmore back now ensures he should be back to full capacity in the business end of the regular season.