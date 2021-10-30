Kenneth Walker III Rushes for 5 TDs as No. 8 MSU Knocks Off No. 6 Michigan

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Michigan State remains perfect after notching the biggest win of the Mel Tucker era, a 37-33 victory over No. 6 Michigan on Saturday in East Lansing, Michigan.

Kenneth Walker III was a one-man wrecking crew, scoring all five of his team's touchdowns and putting MSU ahead for only the second (and final) time with 5:08 on the clock.

The eighth-ranked Spartans are now the Big Ten's only unbeaten team, and taking down their in-state rivals will be a big demonstration of their College Football Playoff bona fides.

On the other side, the result could take on an added importance depending on how the rest of the year shakes out for the Wolverines. A 7-0 start had some wondering whether things were finally changing under Jim Harbaugh. Instead, it looks like they're the same as they ever were.

Notable Performers

Payton Thorne, QB, Michigan State: 19-of-31, 196 yards, two interceptions

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State: 23 carries, 197 yards, five touchdowns; three receptions, 11 yards

Cade McNamara, QB, Michigan: 28-of-44, 383 yards, two touchdowns, one interception

Andrel Anthony, WR: Michigan: six receptions, 155 yards, two touchdowns

Walker Polishes Heisman Resume

Because of how much quarterbacks have come to dominate the award, Walker's odds of winning a Heisman Trophy weren't very good to begin Saturday. That may not be the case anymore.

Michigan State was playing from behind for almost the entire game, so head coach Mel Tucker had to lean on the passing game to move the ball quickly. When Walker did get the ball in his hands, he capitalized.

Payton Thorne did well to shake off a pair of early interceptions, but this installment of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry was a showcase for Walker. His 58-yard touchdown run to help tie the game at 30 points in the fourth quarter certainly fit the bill for the proverbial "Heisman Moment."

If Michigan State manages to win the Big Ten—and even if the Spartans fail to get that far—Walker at least warrants a trip to New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony if he keeps performing like this.

Costly Fumble Overshadows Offensive Improvement

Heading into the game, ESPN's Bill Connelly wrote how this matchup would be a big test for Cade McNamara and a Michigan offense that ranked 91st in explosive play rate.

The Wolverines responded to the challenge on their first drive. On 3rd-and-5 from his own 7-yard line, McNamara hit Andrel Anthony, and the freshman wide receiver did the rest for a 93-yard touchdown.

McNamara and J.J. McCarthy, who played a handful of snaps, weren't shredding Michigan State's secondary with deep throws down the field. Instead, they found consistent success with intermediate throws that added up to a lot of yardage.

Harbaugh's decision to deploy both McNamara and McCarthy came back to bite him in the fourth quarter, though.

Michigan averted disaster when a fumble by McCarthy bounced out of bounds. The Wolverines weren't as fortunate the second time around as McCarthy mishandled a handoff to Blake Corum.

Michigan fans are also left to rue the defensive touchdown that was wiped off the board in the second quarter when the referees determined Thorne was down before losing control of the ball. Aidan Hutchinson had recovered the fumble in the end zone.

The Spartans eventually punted, and the Wolverines settled for a field goal on their next drive. The four points they lost sure would've helped late in the game.

What's Next?

Michigan hosts Indiana on Nov. 6, while Michigan State hits the road to play Purdue.