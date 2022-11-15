Vikings WRs Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn's Fantasy Outlook for Dynasty Leagues

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

With fantasy trade deadlines happening this week for many leagues, it's a good time to explore the trade value of a few under-the-radar players. Here we'll look at two players orbiting around the otherworldly talent that is Justin Jefferson: Minnesota Vikings wideouts Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn.

Thielen is nothing more than a weekly flex option and his value should reflect as much. He's only hit double-digit fantasy points in PPR leagues four times this season, though he has scored at least nine points seven times.

He'll consistently offer you some production, but his upside is pretty limited at this point. He probably has more short-term value than long-term upside in dynasty leagues, seeing as he's 32, so if you are trading for him keep that in mind as well.

If the goal is to win this year, well, there are probably more impactful options worth considering. If the goal is to fortify your team in the long run, well...there are still probably more impactful options worth considering.

Osborn is a tougher call. He emerged as the team's third receiver last year, catching 50 passes for 655 yards and seven scores. Another jump seemed likely in 2022 but hasn't materialized to this point.

He's the opposite of Thielen. In dynasty leagues, he has more long-term appeal because in the short-term he isn't worth trading for at all. But if you are looking for a long-term stash, only consider paying WR4 prices for him. The hope is that down the line he emerges as the WR2 behind Jefferson.

Because when it comes to Minnesota's passing game, it's all about Jefferson, with a sprinkling in of tight end T.J. Hockenson. Thielen and Osborn are further down the pecking order.