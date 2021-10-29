Chargers' Brandon Staley 'Real Hopeful' Austin Ekeler Can Play Through Hip Injury

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has been dealing with a hip injury over the last few days, and his status for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots is in question.

However, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters Friday he's "real hopeful" the veteran can play through the ailment, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ekeler missed practice on both Thursday and Friday because of the injury. Staley added that the 26-year-old was "flying around" during Wednesday's practice but felt sore after, per Sports Illustrated's Fernando Ramirez.

Ekeler has played a significant role in L.A.'s offense this season. He leads the Chargers with 356 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in six games. The player with the second-most rushing yards is quarterback Justin Herbert, who has run for 72 yards and a score this year.

In addition, Ekeler ranks third on the team with 27 catches for 242 yards and three scores. He leads the team with seven total touchdowns. Wide receiver Mike Williams is second with six scores.

If Ekeler is ruled out for Sunday's game, the Chargers will rely on Joshua Kelley, Justin Jackson and Larry Rountree III at running back. The team has struggled to get much production out of the trio, which has combined for just 106 rushing yards this year.

However, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said it's difficult to judge those players when Ekeler is getting such a large workload.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Sometimes we're not getting enough reps to really make a fair judgment on how those guys are doing in games, because Austin's getting a heavy load," Lombardi said, per the Associated Press. "But I think it's a work-in-progress to really see who that guy is."

In addition to Ekeler, linebacker Drue Tranquill is listed as questionable with a pectoral injury.

The Patriots stomped the Chargers 45-0 last season, and L.A. is looking for payback this year. That could be difficult if Ekeler is sidelined, though.

The Chargers have not beaten the Patriots since October 2008, when Matt Cassel was in at quarterback for New England because Tom Brady was sidelined with a torn ACL and MCL.

L.A. is 4-2 this season, second in the AFC West behind the Las Vegas Raiders.