Rams Rumors: DeSean Jackson, L.A. Mutually Agree to Seek Trade Before NFL Deadline

The Los Angeles Rams and wide receiver DeSean Jackson have mutually agreed to seek a trade, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Friday.

Garafolo mentions that Jackson "showed he still has wheels this season" and could interest a contender. The trade deadline is Nov. 2.

Rams head coach Sean McVay also confirmed the news, per Garafolo, saying Jackson has permission to look for "opportunities he's deserving of elsewhere." The 34-year-old will not play Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Jackson's playing time has decreased each week since a Week 4 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He played just 24 percent of L.A.'s offensive snaps in a Week 6 win over the New York Giants and just 6 percent of offensive snaps in a Week 7 win over the Detroit Lions.

The three-time Pro Bowler has eight catches for 221 yards and a touchdown this season on 15 targets. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams in March after being released by the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2020 campaign.

Jackson quickly became an afterthought in McVay's offense. Cooper Kupp leads the team with 809 yards and nine touchdowns, and Robert Woods, Van Jefferson and tight end Tyler Higbee have all been used more than Jackson this year.

If the Rams trade Jackson, they should have about $6.8 million in cap space, per Pro Football Focus' Sosa Kremenjas. That will allow the team to potentially make another move elsewhere, such as adding a player in the secondary.

Rookie receiver TuTu Atwell has also only played 10 total snaps on offense this season because he's been buried on the depth chart. If Jackson is moved, he should see more playing time.

It's unclear which teams might show interest in Jackson ahead of the deadline. However, several teams could use help at the position, including the Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints.

Considering the Packers lost Davante Adams and Allen Lazard to COVID-19 protocols this week and Marquez Valdes-Scantling is still dealing with a hamstring injury, Green Bay could definitely use Jackson.

The Ravens could also use help at receiver as Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Sammy Watkins and Rashod Bateman headline their top group. Watkins has only played five games this season and is dealing with a hamstring injury.

The same can be said for the Saints, who have relied on Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith and Deonte Harris this season. New Orleans ranks 31st in the NFL with 1,126 passing yards this season, so adding another reliable target in Jackson might be worth it since the team is still very much in position to contend for a playoff spot.