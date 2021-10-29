Packers' Robert Tonyan Out for Season After Suffering Torn ACL Injury

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in Thursday's 24-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Tonyan exited in the third quarter Thursday and did not return.

The 27-year-old reeled in a 32-yard pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and grabbed his left knee after being tackled by Jalen Thompson.

Tonyan had three catches for 49 yards before exiting the game and finishes the season with 18 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

After the win, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur lauded the veteran tight end, per NFL.com's Chase Goodbread:

"He means so much to this team. It's so cool, and I just told him to watch a guy when you first hit your … see the amount of progress that he's made as a player and just the work that he puts in on a daily basis. It's really cool when you see that progress, when you see a guy reach their potential and I still think there's more out there for him, but as far as whether that's long-term, I don't know. But I am sick for him, I'm sick for us. My heart goes out to him."

Tonyan has been with the Packers since 2018 and will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season. In 51 games across four seasons, the Indiana State product has 84 catches for 967 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Tonyan was Green Bay's top tight end. Now the Packers will have to rely on Marcedes Lewis, Dominique Dafney and Josiah Deguara for the remainder of the season if they don't trade for a tight end or sign one via free agency.

Lewis, Dafney and Deguara have combined for just 136 yards and no touchdowns this season. The Packers could use some depth at the position, and one free agent Green Bay could consider working out is Tyler Eifert, who spent the 2020 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Packers were also without wide receivers Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard against Arizona due to COVID-19 protocols and injury, but they should be back for Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Green Bay is now tied with Arizona for the best record in football at 7-1. The 6-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers could join them with a win over the New Orleans Saints this weekend.