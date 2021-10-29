Patriots' Bill Belichick Says He's Had Trick-or-Treaters Visit Dressed as Him

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

If you're trick-or-treating in Bill Belichick's neighborhood, showing up to his home dressed like him for Halloween should get you some brownie points.

The New England Patriots head coach told reporters Friday that he has opened his door for trick-or-treaters dressed like him:

A typical Belichick costume would include a headset, sleeveless sweatshirt, sweatpants and some sneakers. This young football fan executed the outfit perfectly last year:

While Belichick probably gets a kick out of the costumes, he likely won't be around for Halloween this year as the Patriots are on the road for a Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.