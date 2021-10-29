X

    Patriots' Bill Belichick Says He's Had Trick-or-Treaters Visit Dressed as Him

    Erin WalshOctober 29, 2021

    Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

    If you're trick-or-treating in Bill Belichick's neighborhood, showing up to his home dressed like him for Halloween should get you some brownie points.

    The New England Patriots head coach told reporters Friday that he has opened his door for trick-or-treaters dressed like him:

    Andrew Callahan @_AndrewCallahan

    Bill Belichick confirms he has opened the door on Halloween to a trick-or-treater dressed like him.<br><br>"With the headset and all that." <a href="https://t.co/UFVoenv1Fx">pic.twitter.com/UFVoenv1Fx</a>

    A typical Belichick costume would include a headset, sleeveless sweatshirt, sweatpants and some sneakers. This young football fan executed the outfit perfectly last year:

    becca @princessbecca9

    it's that time of the year where I force my followers to look at Brandon's Halloween costume! Bill Belichick is in Connecticut! ❤💙🏈 <a href="https://twitter.com/Patriots?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Patriots</a> <a href="https://t.co/uYfhz93fqZ">pic.twitter.com/uYfhz93fqZ</a>

    While Belichick probably gets a kick out of the costumes, he likely won't be around for Halloween this year as the Patriots are on the road for a Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!