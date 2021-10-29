Cowboys' Mike McCarthy: Dak Prescott Week 8 Injury Status About More Than Just 1 Game

AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Dallas Cowboys don't appear ready to rush Dak Prescott back to the field for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings while he works his way back from a calf injury.

"It's more than just one game," head coach Mike McCarthy said Friday. "We're obviously in our seventh game, so there is a ton of football left to play."

McCarthy said Prescott was sore on Friday after ramping up intensity in Thursday's practice.

The quarterback initially suffered his injury in Week 6 against the New England Patriots, and he is still not back to full strength even after the Week 7 bye.

"I'd like to think that Dak can go (on Sunday). Things are looking good right now on Dak," owner Jerry Jones said on The K&C Masterpiece, via Josh Clark of 105.3 The Fan.

