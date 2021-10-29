Davis Mills Will Start for Texans in Week 8 Despite Tyrod Taylor's Return from Injury

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Houston Texans head coach David Culley announced Davis Mills will start at quarterback in Sunday's Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Texans designated Week 1 starter Tyrod Taylor to return from injured reserve as he gets closer to playing again after a hamstring injury, but the team didn't think he's quite ready to retake the offensive reins.

"We just don't feel Tyrod is ready right now," Culley told reporters Friday.

Taylor started each of the team's first two games before hurting his hamstring in a road loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 19.

Mills, a 2021 third-round pick, has led the Texans' offense for each of the past five games. Counting his relief appearance in Week 2, he's completed 64.9 percent of his throws for 1,047 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions in six contests.

Houston, which was widely expected to endure a rebuilding year, has quickly slid down the standings with six consecutive losses.

Before Week 6, Mills said he'd continue to prepare like the starter even once Taylor was cleared to return.

"The biggest thing is coming in, putting your best foot forward every day, continuing to become a better player," he told reporters. "I'm preparing like I'm the starter even if not, but the biggest thing is just putting the team in a situation to win games."

The Texans have one additional game, a road clash with the Miami Dolphins, before their Week 10 bye. Depending on Taylor's recovery, it's possible the team opts to give the 32-year-old veteran a little more time and starts the rookie once again when it takes on the Phins.

Houston has made no mention of a potential return for Deshaun Watson, who's been inactive throughout the campaign as the team awaits more information about the 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints filed against him by women alleging sexual assault and misconduct.

Watson, the Texans' starting quarterback for the previous four years, has also been the focus of trade rumors ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday the league hasn't received enough information about the pending cases to either suspend Watson or place him on the commissioner's exempt list, meaning he's eligible to play if a team makes that decision.

"Obviously, the police have been investigating, and we don't have access to all of that information at this point in time," Goodell said. "We pride ourselves on not interfering in that and in being as cooperative as we can in order to get all the facts. I think that process is still ongoing."

For now, it appears the Texans plan to move forward with either Mills or Taylor, who previously started for the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers, for the remainder of the campaign.

Mills faces another tough test Sunday against the 6-1 Rams and their seventh-ranked scoring defense.