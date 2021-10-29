NFL Trade Rumors: DeVante Parker, Darius Slayton Discussed in Deals

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Several receivers and tight ends could be on the move ahead of the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, New York Giants pass-catchers Darius Slayton and Evan Engram, Miami Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker and Arizona Cardinals wideout Andy Isabella have all been discussed in potential trades.

Breer also listed the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions among the teams looking for help at the position.

Trades make sense for the Dolphins and Giants, two struggling teams with an excess of pass-catchers when healthy.

Slayton and Engram are behind Sterling Shepard, Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney on the depth chart, although each could be valuable in the right situation. Slayton had over 700 receiving yards at 15 yards per catch in each of the past two years. He has kept pace in 2021 with 12 catches for 190 yards.

With a 14.6 average depth of target, Slayton could be a quality deep threat on any team.

Engram has struggled with consistency during his career, but the tight end earned a Pro Bowl selection last season and has elite athleticism in a 6'3", 240-pound frame. If he can keep his drops down (he has one this season after totaling 11 in 2020), he can be a difference-maker in a new location.

Parker also has upside as a former first-round pick who totaled 1,202 receiving yards just two years ago. The 28-year-old has been quieter in 2021 with 17 catches for 242 yards, although he is competing for targets with Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki in an offense that ranks 29th in scoring.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

With Will Fuller V also on the roster, the Dolphins could move on easily without Parker.

Isabella is in a more unique situation, as he can't get any playing time behind one of the deepest receiving corps in the NFL. The 2019 second-round pick has played zero offensive snaps and just six special teams snaps so far in 2021, per Pro Football Reference.

Arizona already has DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore, which means it would take a lot for Isabella to move into a prominent role in the offense.

A team could take a chance on the former UMass star to see if he can contribute with more playing time.