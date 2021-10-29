Brian Flores Says Tua Tagovailoa is Dolphins' Starting QB for Rest of Season

AP Photo/Hans Deryk

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores confirmed Tua Tagovailoa will remain the team's starting quarterback for the rest of 2021:

The statement comes amid reports that the Dolphins are involved in trade talks with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported the teams have a tentative agreement for a deal, but Dolphins chairman Stephen Ross wants the "legal issues resolved." Watson has been accused of sexual assault or sexual misconduct by 22 women who have filed civil lawsuits against him.

Despite the constant trade buzz, Tagovailoa has remained positive about his role as the team's franchise quarterback.

"I have utmost confidence and trust I am the quarterback of this team," he said Wednesday. "Off conversations I've had with Flo—those will stay private—I feel very confident I’m the person."

Tagovailoa has been widely criticized since being selected fifth in the 2020 draft. The former Alabama star had a quiet rookie season with just 11 passing touchdowns in 10 appearances, averaging 181.4 passing yards per game.

There are also questions about his durability after a hip injury prematurely ended his college career and a rib injury held him out of games in 2021.

The 23-year-old has still showed his upside in recent weeks, totaling 620 passing yards and six touchdowns in the past two games since returning from his rib injury. He has also only made 13 starts in his career, giving him time to reach his potential at this level.

Miami is likely already out of playoff contention after a 1-6 start, but Flores is clearly prepared to give Tagovailoa a chance to prove himself for the future.