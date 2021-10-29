X

    Kyler Murray Says 'I Honestly Don't Know' What Happened on Cardinals' Final Play

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVOctober 29, 2021

    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said he's not sure what happened on the team's final offensive play Thursday night, an interception in the end zone by Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas.

    Murray was trying to lead the Cards on a game-winning touchdown drive in the final seconds, but wide receiver A.J. Green didn't appear to know the ball was coming his way. Douglas' pick secured a 24-21 win for the Packers.

    "I honestly don't know. Just a miscommunication," Murray told reporters after Arizona's first loss of the season. "I couldn't tell you, but we just gotta be better."

