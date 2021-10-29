Aaron Rodgers Told Kyler Murray 'See You in the Playoffs' After Packers Beat Cards

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the short-handed Green Bay Packers to a 24-21 upset road win over the previously undefeated Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

After the game, Rodgers told Fox Sports' Erin Andrews that he told Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray that the Packers will see him in the playoffs later this season (43-second mark).

The Pack won despite missing an important group, which Lily Zhao of Fox6 highlighted:

A playoff rematch is certainly possible, especially since both teams appear destined to make the postseason.

The 7-1 Packers are well on their way to the NFC North title with the other three teams in the division at .500 or worse. As it stands, they are the NFC's top seed.

The 7-1 Cardinals lead the NFC West but must ward off the 6-1 Los Angeles Rams. Arizona beat L.A. 37-20 in Week 4.

If the Packers and Cardinals meet again, they'll continue a series of recent playoff matchups.

The Cardinals beat the Packers 51-45 in overtime in a 2009 NFC Wild Card Game, which ended with Karlos Dansby's defensive touchdown following a strip-sack of Rodgers.

Arizona also beat Green Bay 26-20 in overtime in the 2015 NFC divisional round despite Rodgers' 41-yard Hail Mary to Jeff Janis, which helped Green Bay tie the game on the last play of regulation.

But first, the teams must take care of business in the regular season. The Packers will next travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 7, at Arrowhead Stadium. Arizona will visit the San Francisco 49ers at Santa Clara, California's Levi's Stadium on the same day.