Raiders Stars Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller's Fantasy Trade Advice Entering Deadline

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders stars Josh Jacobs and Darren Waller are having polar-opposite offensive campaigns through the first half of the 2022 season. So how should fantasy football managers view them with fantasy trade deadlines quickly approaching?



Jacobs is enjoying a strong campaign, ranking fourth in the NFL with 743 rushing yards and tying for fifth with six touchdowns on 138 carries. He's on pace to shatter last season's output of 872 yards and nine scores, as well as surpass his career high of 1,150 rushing yards set in 2019, his rookie year.

The 24-year-old has developed into the focal point of the Raiders offense alongside an inconsistent passing attack. Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr hasn't exactly been lighting it up through the air (No. 13 passing attack), even with prized offseason acquisition Davante Adams on the outside, giving Jacobs more opportunities to shine.

Fantasy managers who have Jacobs should feel good about their chances heading toward the playoffs. The best course is likely to hold on to him and ride him to postseason success, but it could also be wise to sell high at the trade deadline, especially if dealing from a position of strength.



With Jacobs performing at the level of an RB1, a trade involving him should garner a player of equal value, perhaps at a different position, or managers could choose to flip Jacobs for a pair of lesser players who fill needs.



As for Waller, there won't be much value coming back in a trade for him. He hasn't lived up to TE1 expectations, recording just 16 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown through five appearances this year.

To make matters worse, the Raiders placed the star tight end on injured reserve Thursday because of the strained left hamstring that has caused him to miss the last three games.

With Waller set to miss at least four more weeks, it will be hard to convince another manager to take him off your hands. The 2020 Pro Bowl selection can be stashed until he returns in hopes he'll bounce back over the final five games, or he can be dropped if you need to make room on your roster.