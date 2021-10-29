James Conner's Fantasy Outlook After 2 TDs in Cardinals' Loss to Packers on TNF

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner is a touchdown machine.

The five-year veteran scored two more in his team's 24-21 home loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday to give himself eight for the season.

Conner had just five carries for 22 yards, but he made the most of his opportunities, as he's done all year.

He's scored once every 11.8 carries this year, amassing 94 attempts for 358 yards.

From a fantasy football perspective, Conner is an interesting player.

He's not a threat in the passing game (five receptions on five targets for 34 yards).

He also splits time in the backfield with Chase Edmonds, so he won't carry the ball 20-plus times per game like he did at times for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, Conner is clearly the go-to back in the red zone for a team that entered Thursday fourth in the NFL with 32.1 points per game. The Kyler Murray-led Air Raid offense probably won't slump any time soon.

That's good news for Conner: Per 4for4, he had 20 rushes inside the 20-yard line, 12 inside the 10-yard line and eight inside the five-yard line entering Thursday. All three figures ranked in the top seven in the NFL.

But Conner is a touchdown-or-bust play. If he doesn't score, chances are he won't do well fantasy-wise. If he does, then he's certainly worth starting.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The conclusion is that Conner is best used as a potential flex play or a low-end second running back.

If the Cardinals are projected to have a big offensive day (e.g., Dec. 19 against the 0-7 Detroit Lions), Conner could be a better option.

If the Cardinals have a tougher matchup on paper, it might be worth looking elsewhere.

Conner is also a better option in standard leagues than point-per-reception contests given his lack of usage in the passing game.