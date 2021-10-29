Randall Cobb's Updated Fantasy Outlook After 2-TD Effort in Packers' TNF Win

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Wide receiver Randall Cobb caught three passes for 15 yards and two touchdowns to help lead the Green Bay Packers to a 24-21 road win over the previously undefeated Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

The Packers came into this game significantly short-handed at wide receiver with Davante Adams (COVID-19 protocols), Allen Lazard (COVID-19 protocols) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) out.

Cobb became the team's de facto No. 1 wide receiver in response. While he wasn't the most-targeted Packer on the night (running back Aaron Jones had 11), Cobb made the most of his five looks.

The former Kentucky Wildcat's two-touchdown performance certainly helped anyone who rostered him in fantasy football for Week 8, but long-term, he isn't a great option to start on a week-to-week basis.

For starters, Adams and Lazard could return for the team's next game, a Nov. 7 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Adams in particular is a target machine, seeing 73 over seven games for 52 receptions, 744 yards and three scores. He's quarterback Aaron Rodgers' favorite target, with Jones second (39).

Cobb had only five targets even with Adams out. With Adams in the mix, Cobb only had 18 targets in seven games for just 2.57 per contest.

Having Adams, Lazard and Valdes-Scantling back will decrease Cobb's looks.

On the flip side, Cobb and Rodgers clearly have excellent chemistry. Cobb played for Green Bay from 2011 to 2018, catching 39 touchdown passes from Rodgers and notably producing a 91-catch, 1,287-yard, 12-touchdown Pro Bowl season in 2014.

However, the Packers should be getting healthier at wideout sooner rather than later. Cobb, therefore, can be left on fantasy waiver wires for now.