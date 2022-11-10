Bills' Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Dawson Knox Fantasy Trade Advice Before Deadline

AP Photo/John Minchillo

With the fantasy trade deadline approaching, let's take a look at how you should value some of the skill-position players from the Buffalo Bills.

We'll start with Stefon Diggs, who is a top-five wideout and arguably a top-10 player in all of fantasy. To trade for him, you're going to need to be prepared to offer a massive haul. To depart with him, you better be getting back the kitchen sink.

Here's a piece of advice—don't trade him. Surely if you have a logjam at wideout you could trade one of your less productive players.

Now that we've settled that, we'll move over to Gabe Davis, who the Bills were clearly hoping would take a big leap in year three. He was solid in his first two campaigns, catching 70 passes for 1,148 yards and 13 touchdowns across 32 games.

On Buffalo's high-flying offense last year, however, players like Diggs, Dawson Knox, Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders often took precedent over Davis. With Beasley and Sanders gone, the table was set for Davis to emerge as the true WR2 in this offense.

He's offered mixed results. Davis has struggled to be a worthwhile starter in weeks when he hasn't scored a touchdown, making him an all-or-nothing proposition. In trade talks, he's a player worth valuing as an inconsistent flex option, and nothing more.

That means you might be able to get him for below market value at this point. If you're the seller, don't expect to get back much.

We move to tight end Knox, who had become a favorite of Josh Allen's last season but has struggled to have a similar impact this year. Knox isn't a receptions machine and he hasn't been a huge red-zone threat this year, leaving him with very little value.

At this point, he's nothing more than a TE2 consideration, which means his trade value is extremely low. If you think a bounce-back might be on the horizon, he's a good buy-low candidate.

We'll close with Isaiah McKenzie who, like Davis, has struggled to make a major fantasy splash in weeks when he doesn't find the end zone. He's made even less of an impact than Davis, however, which should tell you all you need to know about his trade value.