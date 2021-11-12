Alvin Kamara Ruled out for Saints' Game vs. Titans with Knee Injury

AP Photo/John Froschauer

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will miss Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans due to a knee sprain.

Signs had been pointing toward Kamara missing the Week 10 tilt after he missed practices on Wednesday and Thursday.

To date, Kamara has totaled 530 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He's also tallied 32 receptions for 310 yards and four scores.

Kamara entered the league after New Orleans selected him with the No. 67 overall pick in the 2017 draft. He's been an unstoppable force since then, making the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons. He paced the NFL with 7.1 yards per rush in 2017 and led the NFL with 21 touchdowns in 2020.

Kamara is a massive loss for a Saints offense that is already missing No. 1 wide receiver Michael Thomas and starting quarterback Jameis Winston.

The Saints will now turn to Mark Ingram to shoulder the load.

Ingram, who was reacquired by the Saints prior to the trade deadline, has rushed for 70 yards on 15 carries since returning to the Big Easy.