Delaware RB Liam Kirk Charged With Indecent Assault at Penn State Football Game

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

University of Delaware sophomore running back Liam Kirk was arrested and charged with three counts of indecent assault, two counts of harassment and a count each of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after allegedly groping female Penn State fans in the stands at Beaver Stadium during the team's Sept. 18 game, per Kevin Tresolini of the Delaware News Journal.

He has been suspended from Delaware's football team.

Per that report, Penn State issued a "Timely Warning" after several students reported to the school that "an unknown male touched them inappropriately without their consent."

Nick Stonesifer of the Daily Collegian reported that, according to court documents, "Kirk allegedly struck one student on top of the head with a closed fist, elbowed another student in the temple and groped three other students."

He was also reportedly "heavily intoxicated" and should not have been in the student section in the first place, since he doesn't attend Penn State.

Kirk played one game for Delaware in the 2021 spring season and has not made any appearances in the fall campaign. He is not on scholarship and is not on the team's travel roster—Delaware traveled to face Rutgers on Sept. 18.

Kirk's preliminary hearing will be on Nov. 24.