Patrick Mahomes: I Told Chiefs Teammates 'I've Got to Be Better' amid Early Struggles

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Amid a surprising 3-4 start to the season, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking for answers to get back into the AFC playoff picture.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Mahomes said he's shouldering a lot of the burden for the team's struggles:

"I've said something to them that I've got to be better. At the same time, they have that mindset that they're going to try to build me up. It's a thing where you're not going to play your best game every single game and that's when you have to rely on your other guys to kind of step up and make plays for you."

The Chiefs' four losses match the franchise high for a single season since Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback in 2018.

Kansas City's schedule hasn't helped. Its four losses have come at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. Those clubs have a combined record of 18-6.

There is plenty of blame to go around for Kansas City's struggles in 2021. The defense is tied for 27th in points allowed per game (29.0) and ranks 28th in yards allowed per game (404.6).

Per Football Outsiders, the Chiefs are only ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars in defensive DVOA. They also rank 31st in both pass defense and run defense DVOA.

Defense hasn't been a strength in Kansas City for the majority of Mahomes' tenure. The offense has always been able to make up for shortcomings in that area.

Head coach Andy Reid's system is still working well. The Chiefs rank fifth in Football Outsiders' offensive DVOA. Mahomes ranks third in touchdown passes (18), fourth in passing yards (2,093), and he's completing a career-high 67.5 percent of his attempts.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The problem for Mahomes and the offense has been turnovers. He's tied with Zach Wilson for the most interceptions in the league (nine). The Chiefs also lead the NFL in giveaways (17) and are tied with the Jaguars for the worst turnover differential (minus-10).