D'Ernest Johnson's Browns Fantasy Outlook After Nick Chubb Placed on COVID-19 List

AP Photo/David Richard

The Cleveland Browns backfield may shift again after the team announced it placed running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

That could mean big things from a fantasy perspective for D'Ernest Johnson, considering Kareem Hunt is still sidelined by a calf injury.

Johnson, who went undrafted in 2018, received his first career NFL start in a Week 7 win over the Denver Broncos while both Chubb and Hunt were out, and he took full advantage of the opportunity.

The University of South Florida product rushed for 146 yards on 22 carries (6.6 YPC) and scored a touchdown. He also added two catches for 22 yards, which helped make him the fourth-ranked fantasy running back for the week in points-per-reception leagues.

The 25-year-old once again possesses top-10 fantasy upside if thrust into the starting role with neither of the Browns' top two backs available. He's proved capable of handling upward of 20 touches, and nobody else in the team's backfield was heavily involved during that Week 7 contest. In the last two weeks, Johnson has carried 12 times for 38 yards and a touchdown as well as catching one pass for seven yards.

Johnson's fantasy value is directly linked to injuries. He spent most of the first five games playing special teams, so he's likely more of a short-term target rather than a building block for the rest of the season, but he'll deserve a spot in starting lineups when in the No. 1 role.