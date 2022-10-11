LaMelo Ball Ruled Out of Wizards-Hornets Preseason Game with Sprained Ankle Injury

AP Photo/John Raoux

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not return to Monday's preseason game against the Washington Wizards after suffering a sprained left ankle.

Ball suffered the injury while driving through the paint in the third quarter:

He exited the game after recording nine points on 2-of-10 shooting, six rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes.

Unfortunately for Charlotte, Ball wasn't the only player to leave Monday's contest with an injury. Center Mason Plumlee had previously exited with a left foot sprain.

After an injury-plagued rookie campaign, Ball was in the lineup for 75 games during his All-Star second season.

The Hornets entered this season with hopes of making the postseason, so any long-term absence for their franchise face will throw a wrench into those plans.

Should Ball wind up missing time, Terry Rozier would see a massive uptick in responsibility.

Charlotte opens the regular season on Oct. 19 against the San Antonio Spurs.