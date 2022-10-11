X

    LaMelo Ball Ruled Out of Wizards-Hornets Preseason Game with Sprained Ankle Injury

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 11, 2022

    Orlando Magic's Wendell Carter Jr., right, goes up to stop Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball (2) from making a shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    AP Photo/John Raoux

    Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not return to Monday's preseason game against the Washington Wizards after suffering a sprained left ankle.

    Ball suffered the injury while driving through the paint in the third quarter:

    Bally Sports: Hornets @HornetsOnBally

    LaMelo Ball suffered a left ankle sprain and will not return to tonight's preseason game. <a href="https://t.co/BwHRHWWNqC">pic.twitter.com/BwHRHWWNqC</a>

    He exited the game after recording nine points on 2-of-10 shooting, six rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes.

    Unfortunately for Charlotte, Ball wasn't the only player to leave Monday's contest with an injury. Center Mason Plumlee had previously exited with a left foot sprain.

    After an injury-plagued rookie campaign, Ball was in the lineup for 75 games during his All-Star second season.

    The Hornets entered this season with hopes of making the postseason, so any long-term absence for their franchise face will throw a wrench into those plans.

    Should Ball wind up missing time, Terry Rozier would see a massive uptick in responsibility.

    Charlotte opens the regular season on Oct. 19 against the San Antonio Spurs.

