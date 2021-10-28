Cristiano Ronaldo, GF Georgina Rodriguez Announce She Is Pregnant with Twins

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez announced Thursday they're expecting twins.

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. "Our hearts are full of love—we can't wait to meet you."

The couple have a three-year-old daughter, Alana, and Ronaldo has three other children who were born via a surrogate mother, per TMZ Sports.

Ronaldo, 36, and Rodriguez, a 27-year-old Argentine model, have been dating since 2016.

In 2017, the Portuguese forward told Thierry Marchand of L'Equipe (via ESPN) he was aiming to have at least seven kids.

"I want seven children and as many Ballons d'Or. As long as I play, I'll have the ambition to win all I can," Ronaldo said.

He's captured the Ballon d'Or on five occasions, most recently in 2017 while with Real Madrid. Only longtime rival Lionel Messi (six) has won the award more times.

Ronaldo and United are next in action Saturday when they visit Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on Spurs in a Premier League clash.