Raiders OT Kolton Miller Inactive vs. Broncos Due to Shoulder, Abdominal Injuries

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller is inactive for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos because of shoulder and abdominal injuries, the team announced.

Miller practiced on a limited basis leading up to Sunday's game.

Miller joined the Raiders as the 15th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. The tackle quickly emerged as a cornerstone of the team's offensive line, starting 63 of a possible 65 games over his first four seasons.

The 27-year-old California native missed a majority of the 2016 campaign at UCLA because of a foot injury. It was his only notable health setback at the college level. He didn't miss any games as a rookie in the NFL despite dealing with knee issues. He sat out two games in 2020 with an ankle injury.

While he's sidelined with the latest ailment, Thayer Munford should be in line to fill the starting void opposite Jermaine Eluemunor for the Raiders. Jackson Barton is the team's other reserve option at tackle.

Las Vegas has embraced an old-school brand of football, which places an extra level of importance on play up front. Miller will be a crucial factor in that scheme over the long haul, but the team should have enough depth to replace him in the short term.