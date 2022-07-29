5-Star RB Prospect Richard Young Commits to Alabama Over Clemson, Ohio State

Photo credit: 247Sports

Alabama provided a massive boost to its 2023 recruiting class Friday by securing a commitment from running back Richard Young.

Young is one of the most highly touted recruits in the 2023 class, with 247Sports rating him as a 5-star prospect on its composite list, as well as the No. 24 overall player and No. 2 running back in the class.

The 5'11", 200-pound Young stars at Lehigh Senior High School in Lehigh Acres, Florida, and was pursued by some of the top programs in college football.

Per 247Sports, Young received scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas and USC, among many others.

Young has been highly productive since entering the high school ranks, putting up huge numbers despite limited carries.

In 2019, Young rushed for 854 yards and six touchdowns on 111 carries, which was good for a yards-per-carry average of 7.7. He upped the average to 9.8 yards per carry in 2020, rushing for 982 yards and eight scores on 100 totes.

While Young has plenty of developing left to do, 247Sports' southeast recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins projects Young to eventually be a second- or third-round pick in the NFL draft and compared him to Kalen Ballage, who starred at Arizona State and has played for multiple NFL teams.

Young is an athletic and speedy back who uses his background in track to break away from the defense regularly, and his dynamic style of play should be a key addition to the Alabama offense.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is now set to have another electric weapon at his disposal, meaning the Alabama offense will likely continue to be one of the best in the nation.

Alabama has produced no shortage of big-time running backs over the past several years, including Najee Harris, Damien Harris, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry and Mark Ingram.

Young can now join that lineage and potentially put himself in position to be a high NFL draft pick and produce at that level as well.