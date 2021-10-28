LA County to Pay 2 Families $1.25M Each in Settlement over Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Altobelli and Mauser families were each given $1.25 million on Wednesday by Los Angeles County as part of a settlement for first responders sharing photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and eight others in January 2020.

According to Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today, the Altobelli and Mauser families sued L.A. County for for invasion of privacy and negligenceafter county sheriff’s and fire department employees were found to have taken photos of human remains at the crash scene and shared them.

Regarding the settlements, outside counsel for the county Skip Miller said the following:

"We believe these proposed settlements of $1.25 million are reasonable and fair to all concerned. We are pleased that the Mauser and Altobelli families, who as private citizens suffered the same grief and loss as others, will be able to move forward after these settlements. ... We also hope that eventually the other families will be able to do the same."

The helicopter was en route to Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy for a girls' basketball game.

Bryant's daughter Gianna was also among the casualties, along with John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and the pilot Ara Zobayan.

Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester were all teenage basketball players. John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli and Sarah Chester were parents. Mauser was an assistant coach for Team Mamba.

Two lawsuits regarding the photos remain active. One was filed by Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe and mother of Gianna. The other was filed by Chris Chester, husband and father respectively to Sarah Chester and Payton Chester.

Members of the Bryant, Chester, Altobelli and Mauser families also sued Island Express, the owner and operator of the helicopter. The sides reached a confidential settlement in June.