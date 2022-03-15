Rams OT Andrew Whitworth Announces NFL Retirement After 16 Seasons

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth announced his retirement Tuesday.

"My chapter may have closed on the field, but my story is unfinished. Can't wait for the next one," Whitworth wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to everyone who has been part of my journey!"

Whitworth, 40, spent 16 seasons in the NFL and was a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro selection in stints with the Cincinnati Bengals and Rams.

His retirement doesn't come as a surprise after he played longer than expected. After the Rams lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII in 2018, Whitworth said he would "let the offseason play out and kinda see what's best for the franchise, what's best for me, and we'll kind of see what happens."

While Whitworth reportedly told the Rams two days later that he would return, the fact that retirement was a consideration made it a strong possibility that the 2019 season could have been his last.

Instead, he lasted through the 2021 campaign and capped his playing days by winning his first championship in the Rams' triumph over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI last month. It was a fitting full-circle moment for his career.

The announcement means the Rams will be looking to find a replacement at left tackle this offseason, be it via free agency, a trade or the NFL draft.

Protecting Matthew Stafford's blind side—a job Whitworth handled admirably—is a huge priority as the Rams look to remain a contender for years to come.