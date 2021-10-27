NFL to Require 2 Minority Interviews for GM, Coordinator Jobs in Rooney Rule Tweaks

AP Photo/Alex Menendez

The NFL is making changes to its head coach and general manager hiring processes by tweaking the Rooney Rule.

CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones tweeted a league memo outlining the adjustments:

Of note, all teams must interview at least two external minority candidates for general manager and executive vice president of football operations jobs. The same goes for offensive, defensive and special teams coordinator positions.

As the NFL noted, that requirement is in line with the league's Rooney Rule on head coaches, which has mandated at least two external minority candidate interviews since its 2020 expansion. The rule was initially adopted in 2003.

Furthermore, at least one external minority candidate must be interviewed in person for head coach and general manager openings.

Lastly, teams are allowed to interview head coach candidates during the final two weeks of the regular season if the team has already parted with its coach or if it has notified the coach they will not return. The candidate must have the consent of their organization to interview for the role.

As of Week 1 of the 2021 season, five of the 32 teams had minority head coaches: the Pittsburgh Steelers (Mike Tomlin), Miami Dolphins (Brian Flores), Washington Football Team (Ron Rivera), Houston Texans (David Culley) and New York Jets (Robert Saleh).

Five teams have minority general managers: the Dolphins (Chris Grier), Cleveland Browns (Andrew Berry), Atlanta Falcons (Terry Fontenot), Detroit Lions (Brad Holmes) and Washington (Martin Mayhew).

Notable minority candidates for future head coach openings include Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, New York Giants assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Buffalo Bills assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

Minority candidates for GM positions include Bills senior director of pro scouting Malik Boyd, Bills assistant director of college scouting Lake Dawson, Baltimore Ravens senior player personnel executive Vincent Newsome, Arizona Cardinals vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson and ex-Giants GM Jerry Reese.