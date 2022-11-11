Packers' Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Allen Lazard Trade Advice Entering Fantasy Deadline

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Looking ahead to the Nov. 30 fantasy trade deadline, the Green Bay Packers could present a few buy-low options for managers who hope to catch lightning in a bottle.

In a season full of surprises, the Packers might be the most disappointing team in the league. Even if some drop-off was expected after trading Davante Adams, no one predicted their offense would rank 14th in yards per game (345.3) and 27th in points per game (17.1).

Aaron Rodgers hasn't been great, but he's hardly playing poorly. The reigning two-time NFL MVP has thrown for 2,091 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions and is completing 64.7 percent of his attempts.

A lack of trust in his receiving corps has impacted Rodgers' performance.

Allen Lazard has done a decent job as the No. 1 option for the Packers. The 26-year-old leads the team with 427 receiving yards and five touchdowns in seven games.

On a per-game basis, Lazard has been a WR2 with an average of 14.7 points in point-per-reception leagues. He has caught one touchdown in three of his last four games after racking up a season-high 116 yards in Week 4 against the New England Patriots.

Injuries have kept Lazard out of two games this season, including Week 8 with a shoulder injury. He could be available for a bargain because of the negative attention around the Packers given their struggles.

Aaron Jones has been the only must-start fantasy player in Green Bay's lineup all season. The 2020 Pro Bowler has been dominant in the running game (600 yards on 107 carries) and is a PPR machine because of his value as a receiver (32 receptions in nine games).

Jones has been a low-end RB1 in fantasy with 135.0 points in PPR leagues. He suffered an ankle injury in last week's loss to the Detroit Lions, though, and has been limited in practice this week.

Assuming Jones stays healthy, his fantasy value is extremely high. He will carry a heavy price tag in fantasy trade talks if you are looking for a top-tier running back.

On the flip side, you should take almost any potential deal you can get for AJ Dillon. He hasn't contributed much running the ball (389 yards, one touchdown on 98 carries) and has just one game with more than two catches since Week 1.

Some expected coming into this season that a two-running-back system with Jones and Dillon would carry the Packers offense and make up for the loss of Adams.

Jones has held up his end, but Dillon has failed to capitalize on his breakout 2021 season when he had 1,116 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns.