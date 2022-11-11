Cowboys RBs Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott Trade Advice Entering Fantasy Deadline

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Fantasy managers hunting for help at running back before the Nov. 30 trade deadline could do well to look at the Dallas Cowboys' situation with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

The Cowboys have done a good job of finding a balance between their top two running backs since the start of last season. Elliott remained the No. 1 option in 2021 and played well with 1,289 yards from scrimmage (1,002 rushing yards) and 12 touchdowns on 284 touches.

Pollard has been the more productive player on a per-touch basis. He cracked 1,000 yards from scrimmage (1,056) on just 169 touches. He only found the end zone twice, but that's likely because Dallas kept feeding Elliott in the red zone.

Elliott entered this season at a crossroads, both in real and fantasy football. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks the offense should work around the three-time Pro Bowler, but Pollard's upside makes him a valuable asset.

Through seven games in 2022, Elliott has been fine with 475 yards from scrimmage on 115 touches.

Pollard showcased his skills as an every-down back in Week 8 when Elliott was out with an injury. The 25-year-old had 147 yards from scrimmage and three rushing touchdowns on 15 touches in a 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears.

In eight games, Pollard leads the Cowboys with 627 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 93 touches.

ESPN's Mina Kimes noted after the Bears game that Pollard ranks second among running backs with 5.47 yards per carry on runs between the tackles since the start of 2021. Elliott ranks 38th in the same category.

Despite how well Pollard played against Chicago, Jones reiterated after the game that Elliott will remain the No. 1 running back in Dallas.

Pollard is the more valuable fantasy back, though, which makes his trade value for interested suitors difficult to gauge. He ranks 21st in point-per-reception scoring on a per-game basis among running backs, per ESPN.

Elliott ranks 27th despite having 22 more touches. He's been such a non-factor in the passing game that his value is dependent on rushing yards and touchdowns.

Even when Pollard isn't scoring, he's more likely to get targets in the passing game. Elliott will continue to get touches like he's an RB1, but Pollard is the more valuable fantasy player for the rest of the season among Cowboys running backs.