Cowboys Rumors: Malik Hooker Re-Signs with DAL on 2-Year, $8 Million Contract

Malik Hooker will be back with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 after the two sides agreed to a new contract.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hooker's deal is worth $8 million over two years.

The Cowboys gave Hooker a one-year contract last offseason after he spent the first four seasons of his career with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts selected Hooker with the 15th overall pick in the 2017 draft. He was regarded as one of the best defensive backs in that class following a dominant sophomore season at Ohio State. The Pennsylvania native was a consensus All-American and tied for third in the nation with seven interceptions.

He was hoping for a big year to secure a long-term contract from the Indianapolis Colts, who declined the fifth-year option in his rookie contract in May 2020.

In Week 2 of the 2020 campaign against the Minnesota Vikings, Hooker tore his Achilles and had to undergo surgery.

A torn ACL limited Hooker to seven games in his rookie season, but he showed impact potential with four pass breakups and three interceptions.

The Cowboys took a chance on Hooker as a free agent in 2021. He was a late signing and did not join the team until July.

Hooker appeared in 15 games for Dallas last season. The 25-year-old recorded 44 combined tackles, two pass breakups and one tackle for loss.

With Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee also hitting free agency this offseason, Hooker's return gives the Cowboys at least one potential starting safety as they look to reload for another run at the NFC East in 2022.