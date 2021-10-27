JJ Redick Joins ESPN as NBA Analyst; Will Make Studio Debut Nov. 3

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File

Former NBA star JJ Redick is going from the court to the broadcast booth.

Per the Associated Press, ESPN announced Redick is joining the network as an analyst for the network's NBA coverage.

Redick will make his debut Nov. 3 as a studio analyst for coverage of the Brooklyn Nets-Atlanta Hawks game. He will be part of ESPN's studio shows as well as an analyst for certain games.

"After 15 years in the NBA, I am excited to take what I have learned on the court and be able to provide my insight and strong opinions about the game I love," Redick said in a statement. "I am thrilled to have found a place on the biggest platform in sports, ESPN. I look forward to starting my post-playing career with such an incredible organization."

In a video posted on social media Sept. 21, Redick announced his retirement after 15 seasons in the NBA.

The 37-year-old has already established himself as a media star. He became the first active NBA player to host a weekly podcast in 2016.

Redick launched The Old Man and the Three podcast with co-host Tommy Alter in August 2020 from the NBA bubble outside Orlando, Florida.

Before becoming one of the most successful three-point shooters in NBA history, the Duke product made his name as one of the best college players of the 21st century. He was a consensus All-American in 2004-05 and 2005-06 and the consensus national player of the year as a senior in 2005-06.

Redick was selected 11th overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2006 draft. He had stints with five other franchises: the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks.