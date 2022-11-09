Chris Olave Trade Advice, Saints WRs 2022 Outlook Ahead of Fantasy Football Deadline

Michael Owens/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave represents a high-upside target ahead of the fantasy football trade deadline.

The Saints' pecking order in the passing game is shifting with longtime No. 1 receiver Michael Thomas expected to miss the remainder of the season after being placed on injured reserve last week because of a toe injury, and Olave is in position to benefit.

Let's analyze the top options in the New Orleans aerial attack, explore what their fantasy value could be moving forward and debate whether it's time to make a trade offer for the rookie from Ohio State.

Chris Olave

New Orleans used the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 draft on Olave, so he's the receiver who's generating the most buzz in Thomas' absence. His big-play ability is intriguing, and the more consistent targets figure to bolster his value.

If you want to trade for him, now might be the last chance to land him at a reasonable price.

He's coming off a modest performance against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night—six catches for 71 yards and no touchdowns—but the more important factor is his targets (nine) nearly doubled his closest competition, Marquez Callaway with five.

That gap may close a bit when Jarvis Landry returns from injury, but it shows Olave is in position to lead the Saints' receiving group for the rest of 2022.

Making a fair offer now while he's the No. 15-ranked receiver in PPR leagues and coming off a mediocre game is probably the best chance for interested fantasy managers to land him because his value could explode during the season's second half.

Most managers will likely opt to keep him, however, and it's reasonable to believe he could be a league-winning asset down the stretch.

Jarvis Landry

The biggest question in a Thomas-less Saints offense is whether Olave is the clear top target or if the ball is going to get spread around pretty evenly when the roster is healthy. In turn, Landry could possess some sneaky value once back from an ankle injury.

He's spent time as a No. 1 receiver at both of his previous stops with the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns, and his strong route-running makes him a reliable option on short and intermediate routes.

It's still hard to imagine Landry getting 10-plus targets on a regular basis if Thomas is unavailable, though. So it's important to keep expectations within reason.

That said, the 29-year-old LSU product will likely warrant some occasional spot starts against weaker secondaries, especially in potentially high-scoring games.

If he does return and shine with Thomas is out, he could also create some nice fantasy trade value for himself over the next few weeks.

Marquez Callaway

Callaway operated as the Saints' No. 1 target last year after Thomas' injury, but he didn't turn that opportunity into fantasy stardom. He finished as the 43rd-ranked receiver in PPR leagues despite playing in all 17 games.

So it's hard to have a ton of optimism about his production given what will likely be a crowded battle for targets. He should be more involved, but his scoring figures to remain heavily dependent on touchdowns, which are difficult to predict.

He could emerge as a consistent flex option if further injuries arise at the position, but that's about the extent of his upside until proved otherwise.

Callaway may still be worth a flier for those seeking a little wideout depth, though.