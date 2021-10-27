Tua Tagovailoa 'Very Confident' in Standing with Dolphins Amid Deshaun Watson Rumors

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Tua Tagovailoa isn't letting the Deshaun Watson rumors get in his head.

“I have utmost confidence and trust I am the quarterback of this team. Off conversations I've had with [coach Brian Flores], those will stay private, I feel very confident I’m the person," Tagovailoa told reporters Wednesday.

The Dolphins have been linked to Watson for months, with seemingly the only thing holding them back from making a trade are Watson's ongoing civil and legal issues stemming from allegations of sexual assault. Twenty-two women have filed lawsuits against Watson and 10 have filed criminal complaints, alleging crimes ranging from unwanted touching to forced oral sex.

Houston police and the NFL are conducting investigations into the matter.

Several recent reports have suggested the Texans are determined to trade Watson before the Nov. 2 deadline, with the Dolphins being the overwhelming favorite. David Newton of ESPN reported Wednesday that the Carolina Panthers, who are widely regarded as the other major suitor for Watson, are not planning to make a pre-deadline deal.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has all but confirmed that Watson will be eligible to play if he is traded.

"Obviously, the police have been investigating, and we don't have access to all of that information at this point in time," Goodell told reporters Tuesday. "We pride ourselves on not interfering in that and in being as cooperative as we can in order to get all the facts. I think that process is still ongoing."

The Dolphins are 1-6 and have looked decidedly unlike a playoff team, but they do have an incentive to play well over the season's second half. Miami will send its first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles as part of a deal that was completed in the 2021 draft. It's almost certain the team wants that pick to be in the double digits rather than the top-three selection it would be if the season ended today.

Tagovailoa has been solid but unspectacular during his young NFL career. He's thrown for 835 yards and seven touchdowns against four interceptions in four games this season, missing three contests with a rib injury.

Watson is one of the five best quarterbacks in football when he's on the field. When it comes to measuring ceilings, there is no comparison. However, the Dolphins and every other interested party has to measure Watson's skill set versus his significant off-field issues.