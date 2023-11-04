MLB Rumors: Marcus Stroman Declines $21M Cubs Contract Option Before 2023 Free Agency

AP Photo/Matt York

Starting pitcher Marcus Stroman declined the $21 million player option in his contract for the 2024 season Saturday, meaning he will become a free agent after spending the past two seasons with the Chicago Cubs.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Stroman's decision to decline his option.

In 2021, the Cubs signed Stroman to a three-year, $71 million contract in free agency after he previously enjoyed stints with the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets.

Over his first seven MLB seasons, Stroman was a one-time All-Star and one time Gold Glove Award winner. He also posted an ERA under 4.00 on five occasions.

Stroman's first season in Chicago was solid overall, as he went 6-7 with a 3.50 ERA and 1.14 WHIP, while striking out 119 batters in 138.2 innings.

He pitched well again in 2023, going 10-9 with a 3.95 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 136.2 innings en route to his second career All-Star selection. He missed six weeks late in the season due to fractured rib cartilage.

When the Cubs were contending for and winning the World Series several years ago, their starting rotation was among the biggest reasons for their success.

Pitchers like Jon Lester, Jake Arrieta, Kyle Hendricks and John Lackey led the way, but Lester, Arrieta and Lackey all retired soon after, leaving the Cubs in need of a significant rotation rebuild.

Stroman was signed in order to accelerate the process, and he settled in as a frontline starter for Chicago over the past couple of years.