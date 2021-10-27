Baker Mayfield: 'Absolutely' Possible to Return from Injury for Browns vs. Steelers

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

After sitting out last week's win over the Denver Broncos, Baker Mayfield is leaving the door open to returning Sunday.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback told reporters it was "absolutely" possible he could play against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Earlier this week, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Mayfield won't be cleared to play by Browns doctors if they don't feel he can "adequately protect himself" from further injuries.

Mayfield's left shoulder has suffered multiple injuries this season. The Browns signal-caller told Jay Glazer of Fox Sports last week that he fractured his humerus bone in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals when he dislocated his shoulder.

That came after a torn labrum suffered from a hit in Week 2 against the Houston Texans.

Mayfield told Glazer the fracture is "preventing his rotator cuff from firing."

"Only I know how my body feels, and if anyone questions whether I'm hindering the team in going out there injured, that's just not right. So it's my decision," Mayfield told reporters prior to practice last week. "I get to say whether I'm able to play or not, and that's just how it is."

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Mayfield would need four to six months of recovery if he underwent surgery on his labrum. That time frame doesn't include damage from his fractured humerus that might need to be repaired as well.

Mayfield hasn't indicated if he will have surgery, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported last week he is expected to require it during the offseason.

Since the Browns were playing on a short week before last Thursday's game against the Broncos, Case Keenum got the starting nod. He completed 21 of 33 passes for 199 yards and one touchdown in the 17-14 victory.

The Browns (4-3) trail the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens by one game for the top spot in the AFC North. They host the Steelers on Sunday before traveling to Paul Brown Stadium for a matchup with the Bengals on Nov. 7.

Mayfield has a 67.1 completion percentage with 1,474 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in six starts this season.