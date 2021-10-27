Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Panthers Not Expected to Pursue Texans Star at Deadline

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

If Deshaun Watson gets moved before the Nov. 2 trade deadline, it reportedly won't be to the Carolina Panthers.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Panthers aren't expected to pursue Watson "at this time."

Speculation about Watson has picked up in recent weeks as the NFL trade deadline approaches.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported Tuesday the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins have agreed to the compensation in a potential trade and that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has signed off on the deal.

However, McClain noted Ross wants Watson's legal issues resolved before the deal is executed.

A total of 22 women have filed civil lawsuits against Watson over allegations of sexual assault or sexual misconduct. He has also been named in 10 criminal complaints, including two from women who haven't filed lawsuits.

Per Fox 26 in Houston, the Harris County District Attorney's office opened a grand jury investigation into Watson in August.

Rusty Hardin, Watson's lawyer, told reporters in August that the FBI has also opened an investigation into the allegations.

"I don't think they're investigating Deshaun," Hardin said. "What they're investigating is the allegations Buzbee has made in his lawsuits. I didn't know about that until yesterday, and then I checked it out and it's true. They are."

Watson has denied the allegations.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters Tuesday that the league is still investigating the allegations before determining whether or not to place Watson on the commissioner's exempt list.

Watson remains on the Texans 53-man roster, but he has been inactive for their first seven games this season.