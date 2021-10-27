Report: Bears' Khalil Mack Not Expected to Play vs. 49ers Because of Foot Injury

Report: Bears' Khalil Mack Not Expected to Play vs. 49ers Because of Foot InjuryOctober 27, 2021
Chicago Bears edge-rusher Khalil Mack is not expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers because of a nagging foot injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.
Mack is also reportedly facing the prospect of time on injured reserve, though a final judgment hasn't been made yet:
Mack, 30, has been expectedly productive through the first seven weeks of the 2021 season, racking up six sacks, 19 tackles and a fumble recovery for the 3-4 Bears.
Without the six-time Pro Bowler anchoring one side of the pass rush, Trevis Gipson will step in opposite Robert Quinn.
Gipson, who has played 30.8 percent of the Bears' defensive snaps this season, has notched two sacks and 10 tackles.