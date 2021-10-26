Deshaun Watson Rumors: Dolphins, Texans Have Trade Framework; Hurdles Remain

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans have reached a tentative agreement on the structure of a Deshaun Watson trade, according to the Houston Chronicle's John McClain.

However, lingering questions remain before the trade becomes a reality before the Nov. 2 deadline.

McClain reported Dolphins owner Stephen Ross "has approved a Watson trade, but he wants his legal issues resolved." Ross would also reportedly like to know whether Watson will be suspended under the NFL's personal conduct policy and how long the punishment would last.

Twenty-two women have filed civil lawsuits against the three-time Pro Bowler regarding allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

If the Dolphins remain firm in their stance, it's difficult to see how Watson arrives in South Beach prior to the deadline.

According to McClain, the 26-year-old isn't prepared to settle the ongoing suits, thus keeping his legal situation in flux.

In terms of any NFL-issued discipline, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in September that the league didn't feel any impetus to suspend him or place him on the commissioner's exempt list because the Texans have been benching him anyway.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed Watson's status Tuesday:

Per McClain, the Dolphins are willing to send at least three first-round picks to the Texans in return for Watson. That would be a lot to give up for a player who may or may not contribute this season and could also miss a part of the 2022 campaign.

As the deadline draws closer, perhaps Miami or another team takes that chance. The Athletic's Joseph Person reported the Carolina Panthers are believed to have interest.

Based on McClain's report, though, it looks far more likely that Watson won't be leaving Houston within the next week, which means he might not see a single snap in 2021.