Roger Goodell: Deshaun Watson Process Ongoing, Decision on Leave Not Imminent

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league won't yet make a decision on Deshaun Watson because of the lack of information regarding allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against him.

"We don't have all the access to that information, and pride ourselves on not interfering with that," Goodell told reporters Tuesday. "That process is ongoing, and we don't feel we have that necessary information to place him on the exempt list."

Ten women have made criminal complaints to the Houston police as of July. Eight of these women are among the 22 who have filed civil lawsuits against the Houston Texans quarterback.

The NFL announced in August there was an "ongoing and active" investigation into Watson, but he has not been placed on the commissioner's exempt list and is eligible to play.

Watson is currently on the Texans' 53-man roster but has been inactive in each game this season as he seeks a trade.

The player's status is significant with teams interested in a trade ahead of the Nov. 2 deadline.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported last week that the Texans could complete a trade with the Miami Dolphins after talks had "intensified." Joe Person of The Athletic added the Carolina Panthers were expected to be involved in trade talks as well.

Eligibility concerns could still prevent a team from making a move, even for a three-time Pro Bowler who is still only 26 years old.

McClain reported Tuesday that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has approved a trade for Watson, "but he wants his legal issues resolved."